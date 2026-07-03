Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland

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Celebrated jazz pianist Matt Baker brought for A Summer’s Night – The Sounds of New York City: a vibrant evening celebrating the music and magic of the Big Apple to Birdland on June 29th. Check out the photos!

Audiences were transported through the city’s most iconic sounds with classic jazz standards and timeless melodies from the golden age of movies and Broadway.

The evening featured an all-star lineup of New York talent, including June Cavlan (voice), led by Matt Baker and his powerhouse trio – Kris Monson (bass) and Aaron Seeber (drums). This performance also featured special guest Hannah Celeste.

Australian-born jazz pianist Matt Baker has been a dynamic force on the New York music scene since 2010. Leading his acclaimed trio, he performs regularly at the city’s most storied venues including Birdland, The Blue Note, and Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. Baker tours internationally as both a bandleader and sideman, and has released six albums. His latest, Live at Birdland, captures the energy and elegance of his performances.

His impressive list of collaborators includes Ann Hampton Callaway, Jennifer Holliday, Vanessa Williams, Patti LaBelle, Veronica Swift, Tierney Sutton, Arianna Neikrug, Bucky Pizzarelli, Joel Frahm, and Judy Collins.

A three-time semi-finalist at the Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano Competition, Baker has studied with jazz greats Taylor Eigsti, Mulgrew Miller, Benny Green, Jacky Terrasson, and Paul Smith - Ella Fitzgerald’s lifelong accompanist. A personal highlight of Baker’s career was befriending the legendary Oscar Peterson, after attending an entire week of his performances at The Blue Note.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Matt Baker, June Cavlan



Matt Baker, Hannah Celeste



Matt Baker



Matt Baker



Matt Baker



Matt Baker



Matt Baker



Kris Monson



June Cavlan



Hannah Celeste



Hannah Celeste



Matt Baker



Kris Monson



Aaron Seeber



Kris Monson, June Cavlan, Matt Baker, Hannah Celeste, Aaron Seeber



Matt Baker

Matt Baker

Matt Baker

Matt Baker

Matt Baker

Kris Monson

June Cavlan

Hannah Celeste

Hannah Celeste

Matt Baker

Kris Monson

Aaron Seeber

June Cavlan

Matt Baker, June Cavlan

Matt Baker, Hannah Celeste

Kris Monson, June Cavlan, Matt Baker, Hannah Celeste, Aaron Seeber

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