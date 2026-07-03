 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland

June Cavlan and special guest Hannah Celeste join Baker's trio featuring Kris Monson and Aaron Seeber.

By:

Celebrated jazz pianist Matt Baker brought for A Summer’s Night – The Sounds of New York City: a vibrant evening celebrating the music and magic of the Big Apple to Birdland on June 29th. Check out the photos!

Audiences were transported through the city’s most iconic sounds with classic jazz standards and timeless melodies from the golden age of movies and Broadway.

The evening featured an all-star lineup of New York talent, including June Cavlan (voice), led by Matt Baker and his powerhouse trio – Kris Monson (bass) and Aaron Seeber (drums). This performance also featured special guest Hannah Celeste.

Australian-born jazz pianist Matt Baker has been a dynamic force on the New York music scene since 2010. Leading his acclaimed trio, he performs regularly at the city’s most storied venues including Birdland, The Blue Note, and Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. Baker tours internationally as both a bandleader and sideman, and has released six albums. His latest, Live at Birdland, captures the energy and elegance of his performances.

His impressive list of collaborators includes Ann Hampton Callaway, Jennifer Holliday, Vanessa Williams, Patti LaBelle, Veronica Swift, Tierney Sutton, Arianna Neikrug, Bucky Pizzarelli, Joel Frahm, and Judy Collins.

A three-time semi-finalist at the Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano Competition, Baker has studied with jazz greats Taylor Eigsti, Mulgrew Miller, Benny Green, Jacky Terrasson, and Paul Smith - Ella Fitzgerald’s lifelong accompanist. A personal highlight of Baker’s career was befriending the legendary Oscar Peterson, after attending an entire week of his performances at The Blue Note.

Photo Credit:  Kevin Alvey

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker, June Cavlan

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker, Hannah Celeste

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Kris Monson

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


June Cavlan

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Hannah Celeste

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Hannah Celeste

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Kris Monson

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Aaron Seeber

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Kris Monson, June Cavlan, Matt Baker, Hannah Celeste, Aaron Seeber

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Kris Monson

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


June Cavlan

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Hannah Celeste

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Hannah Celeste

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Kris Monson

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Aaron Seeber

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


June Cavlan

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker, June Cavlan

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Matt Baker, Hannah Celeste

Photos: Matt Baker's A SUMMER'S NIGHT At Birdland Image


Kris Monson, June Cavlan, Matt Baker, Hannah Celeste, Aaron Seeber

More on Birdland
Recent Articles
Birdland Reveals July 2026 Performance Lineup Featuring Christian Sands, Stella Cole, Bill Charlap & More
Birdland Reveals July 2026 Performance Lineup Featuring Christian Sands, Stella Cole, Bill Charlap & More
6/30/2026
Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV


Cabaret SHOWS

Wait 'Til You See What's Next in Cabaret Wait 'Til You See What's Next
The Green Room 42 (7/09-7/09)
Allison Bailey, feat. Casey Cott, Lauren Paley, & Talia Suskauer! in Cabaret Allison Bailey, feat. Casey Cott, Lauren Paley, & Talia Suskauer!
54 Below (8/16-8/16)
Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories in Cabaret Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories
54 Below (7/24-7/24)
Ray Angry in Cabaret Ray Angry
54 Below (7/13-7/13)
Ryan James Monroe in Cabaret Ryan James Monroe
54 Below (8/11-8/11)
Ute Lemper: Celebrating Marlene Dietrich’s 125th Birthday in Cabaret Ute Lemper: Celebrating Marlene Dietrich’s 125th Birthday
54 Below (9/19-9/19)
Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: In Resonance in Cabaret Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: In Resonance
54 Below (8/27-8/27)
Star Stone: Cl*t Cult in Cabaret Star Stone: Cl*t Cult
54 Below (8/04-8/04)
Broadway’s Next Hit Musical, featuring The Best Improvisers in NYC! in Cabaret Broadway’s Next Hit Musical, featuring The Best Improvisers in NYC!
54 Below (7/20-7/20)
Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: In Resonance in Cabaret Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: In Resonance
54 Below (8/28-8/28)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You