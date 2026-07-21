OLMO to Open in Theaters, Fernando Eimbcke's Coming-of-Age Film
The Spanish-language film stars Máximo Hollander in the lead role of a young boy navigating loss.
Fernando Eimbcke's coming-of-age film OLMO is set to open in theaters on August 7.
Synopsis
Fourteen-year-old Olmo and his family are struggling to make ends meet in 1979 New Mexico. Due to an illness that keeps his father Nestor confined to his bed, his mother Cecilia, his sister Ana, and even he himself must contribute to the daily caretaking responsibilities. Olmo, in the throes of selfish adolescence, would much rather hang out with his best friend Miguel and try to impress his beautiful next-door neighbor Nina than take care of his dad. And when Nina finally invites him to a party on the day that he's been left alone with his dad, Olmo will do whatever he can to get out of his duties, embarking on a journey of mischief and chaos. In his desperate attempt to escape his home life, he will come to realize that the place of his deepest pain is also where he will find solace: with his family.
Creative Team
Directed by: Fernando Eimbcke
Written by: Vanesa Garnica and Fernando Eimbcke
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Eréndira Núñez Larios, Michel Franco
Executive Producers: Brad Pitt, Caddy Vanasirikul, Yuri Chung
Cast: Aivan Uttapa, Gustavo Sánchez Parra, Andrea Suárez Paz, Diego Olmedo, Rosa Armendariz, Melanie Frometa
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