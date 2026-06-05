Nate Wise's I'M MOM Solo Show to Return to The PIT NYC in July

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On Saturday, July 11 at 7:00pm, actor Nate Wise will bring his sold-out solo show I'm Mom to The PIT Mainstage, for one night only.

Following runs in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, I'm Mom is a one-man show where therapy, acting, and comedy collide in a raw, tender reckoning with grief. When Wise's therapist suggested he try Gestalt therapy's "empty-chair technique" (speaking to the dead, then role-playing as them) he resisted at first.

But years of acting training and a discovery of his late mother's personal journals eventually drew him into her voice, her memories, and the unspoken wounds they shared.

Wise's mother was a trailblazing Chicago therapist with a private practice and Dean of a PhD social work program. She died of breast cancer when he was just 18 years old, and never once admitted she was dying. In I'm Mom, Wise stages a live therapy session to voice the conversations they never had: about her illness, her silence, and the grief she left behind.

Blending clown comedy, therapy, and acting technique, the show traces the parallel between two crafts - acting and therapy - both powered by vulnerability and the radical act of inhabiting another person's inner life. What begins in hesitation and humor becomes a profound embodiment of a mother, a son, and the inheritance of unfinished feeling.

This is the show's final NYC performance, before heading to Los Angeles and then the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for a four week run in August.

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