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Ken Jeong to Make History With First-Ever Official SHARK WEEK Song

The comedian and actor contributes an original track to Discovery Channel's beloved annual event.

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Ken Jeong to Make History With First-Ever Official SHARK WEEK Song

Ken Jeong is set to release what is being billed as the first official song created for Discovery Channel's SHARK WEEK, marking a new extension of the annual programming event into original music.

The song, titled 'Om-A-Nom (Shark Week),' features Jeong and includes a special appearance by GRAMMY-nominated artist Rei Ami. It is being released ahead of K-POP SHARK HEROES, a Discovery Channel special in which Jeong uses the power of K-Pop to transform the perception of sharks in East Asia and across the globe.

SHARK WEEK 2026 will premiere Sunday, July 26 and run through Saturday, August 1 on Discovery.

Key Shark Week 2026 Info:

Discovery's SHARK WEEK returns with 20 all-new premieres beginning Sunday, July 26 at 8:00 PM ET/PT and continuing nightly through Saturday, August 1.

Jeong has been active in SHARK WEEK programming beyond the song. BroadwayWorld previously covered his appearance on TODAY alongside Rei Ami to preview K-POP SHARK HEROES, a Discovery Channel SHARK WEEK special that included Ami free diving with 16 sharks during production. More on that story is available at broadwayworld.com.

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