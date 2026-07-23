Ken Jeong to Make History With First-Ever Official SHARK WEEK Song
The comedian and actor contributes an original track to Discovery Channel's beloved annual event.
Ken Jeong is set to release what is being billed as the first official song created for Discovery Channel's SHARK WEEK, marking a new extension of the annual programming event into original music.
The song, titled 'Om-A-Nom (Shark Week),' features Jeong and includes a special appearance by GRAMMY-nominated artist Rei Ami. It is being released ahead of K-POP SHARK HEROES, a Discovery Channel special in which Jeong uses the power of K-Pop to transform the perception of sharks in East Asia and across the globe.
SHARK WEEK 2026 will premiere Sunday, July 26 and run through Saturday, August 1 on Discovery.
Key Shark Week 2026 Info:
Discovery's SHARK WEEK returns with 20 all-new premieres beginning Sunday, July 26 at 8:00 PM ET/PT and continuing nightly through Saturday, August 1.
Jeong has been active in SHARK WEEK programming beyond the song. BroadwayWorld previously covered his appearance on TODAY alongside Rei Ami to preview K-POP SHARK HEROES, a Discovery Channel SHARK WEEK special that included Ami free diving with 16 sharks during production. More on that story is available at broadwayworld.com.
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