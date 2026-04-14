Josh Daniel Will Make His NYC Solo Debut at The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present Josh Daniel in "Bayou Boy" on April 16th, 2026, at 7PM ET. After ringing fake doorbells in The Book of Mormon and standing by for the stars in Little Shop of Horrors, Josh Daniel takes the stage for his first-ever solo show: Bayou Boy!

Born & bred in New Orleans, LA, join the "skilled Josh Daniel" as he journeys to see if he knows what a bayou actually is (along with what else he doesn't know) through story, song, and "zestful showboating" (Juan A. Ramírez, The New York Times). Join Josh & special Broadway guests -- Tony nominee Grey Henson (Elf, Shucked, Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), Khadija Sankoh (Little Shop of Horrors), & Eric Wright (IF, Boop!, Little Shop of Horrors) -- for his one-night-only solo debut in New York City!

Josh Daniel in "Bayou Boy" plays at The Green Room 42 on April 16th at 7PM. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

MORE ABOUT Josh Daniel

Josh Daniel (he/him) is a NY-based actor who just finished a years-long run in the Drama Desk Award-winning, Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre, having understudied Jeremy Jordan, Gideon Glick, Conrad Ricamora, Skylar Astin, Rob McClure, & Tony Award winner Matt Doyle in the principal role of Seymour Krelborn, as well as understudying Bryce Pinkham & two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle in the role of Orin, et. al. Before that, Josh had been seen in all North American companies of The Book of Mormon: the 1st National Tour, 2nd National Tour, and the Broadway company. TV/Film: The Other Two (Comedy Central). Regional highlights include the St. Louis MUNY, Music Theatre Wichita, Weston Playhouse, Clinton Theatre, Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre, & more.

Concert performances include the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Mississippi Philharmonic Orchestra, Birdland, Feinstein's/54Below, The Cutting Room, The Green Room 42, Don't Tell Mama, Caveat, & more. Josh was honored to be a 2020 nominee for BroadwayWorld's Best Vocalist for his work as a company member of the "An Evening With..." series, led by Blake Allen. Josh is a proud alumnus of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music's BFA Musical Theatre program, graduating as the recipient of the Laurie Beechman Award for Vocal Excellence.