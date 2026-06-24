Jordan von Haslow Will Honor Nat 'King' Cole With AN UNFORGETTABLE FOURTH

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The Green Room 42 will present Jordan von Haslow in 'An Unforgettable Fourth: An American Celebration of Nat 'King' Cole' on Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Jordan von Haslow will bring the elegance, romance, wit, and timeless swing of Nat 'King' Cole to The Green Room 42 for a special Independence Day performance honoring America's 250th birthday. 'An Unforgettable Fourth' celebrates one of the defining voices of American popular music through classic songs, jazz-inflected phrasing, theatrical storytelling, and sophisticated cabaret style.

The show first premiered in New York City in 2019 during Nat 'King' Cole's centennial year and ran for five months, earning three BroadwayWorld Award nominations: Best Jazz Vocalist for Jordan von Haslow, Best Tribute Show, and Best Musical Director for Matt Baker. Since then, the show has played two successful engagements in Las Vegas at the Alexis Park Resort Hotel, was presented in Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience, and has also been seen in Chicago at the much-loved but now-shuttered cabaret room Davenport's.

For this special July 4th performance, von Haslow returns the Nat Cole celebration to New York with a show that honors both the glamour of the American Songbook and the enduring legacy of one of its most beloved interpreters. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Chicago Academy for the Arts Alumni Association, von Haslow's alma mater, honoring his history at the school and supporting the next generation of young artists.

Jordan von Haslow in 'An Unforgettable Fourth: An American Celebration of Nat 'King' Cole' plays at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.

More About Jordan von Haslow

Jordan von Haslow is a BroadwayWorld-recognized vocalist, cabaret performer, and entertainer whose work blends classic popular song, jazz-inflected phrasing, theatrical storytelling, and contemporary wit. A long-term New York performer, von Haslow made his New York cabaret debut nearly 30 years ago at Don't Tell Mama and has since appeared at venues including The Triad Theater, The Duplex, Symphony Space, The Cotton Club, and Lenox Lounge.

Von Haslow made his Carnegie Hall debut in 1999 singing Schubert's Mass in B-flat, and later returned to the illustrious hall with The New York Pops as a founding member of the vocal ensemble Essential Voices USA. His Carnegie Hall performances with The New York Pops include 'The Music of Lerner & Loewe,' 'Christmas with Brian Stokes Mitchell,' and the Stephen Sondheim 80th Birthday Celebration.

His international performance history includes a significant tenure in Australia, where he made his debut at the 2000 Sydney Cabaret Convention alongside cabaret legend Julie Wilson. He has also performed in Chicago, Las Vegas, and beyond, including a successful debut Las Vegas residency, 'Pure Imagination,' at the Tuscany Casino and Hotel in 2019.

With a performance style rooted in warmth, elegance, humor, and emotional truth, von Haslow brings a deeply personal point of view to the Great American Songbook and to the artists who shaped it. 'An Unforgettable Fourth' continues his long relationship with the music of Nat 'King' Cole and marks a special New York return for the show.

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