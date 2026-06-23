Jak Malone Will Return to The Beechman With MISS YOU, MISS YOU, REALLY WANT TO KISS YOU

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jak Malone, the 2025 Tony Award-winning Best Supporting Actor of Operation Mincemeat, returns New York City and the Laurie Beechman Theatre, with their new solo cabaret Miss You, Miss You, Really Want to Kiss You. The intimate show will play 2 nights at the historic cabaret venue on Wednesday, July 15th at Monday, July 20th at 7 PM.

After his sold out NYC debut last New Years at The Beechman, Jak returns to deliver his signature brand of intimate, candid cabaret. “It feels like coming home.” Jak says, “Since returning to London after my first season on Broadway, I've spent the majority of my time scheming to come back. New York got under my skin in the most wonderful way, and I miss the audiences, the city, and the extraordinary sense of possibility that comes with performing there. Returning to The Laurie Beechman feels like the perfect opportunity to reconnect with that community. I'm thrilled to be bringing this new show to New York, and if it happens to put me back in the path of another Broadway opportunity, I certainly won't complain.”

Jak Malone won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his Broadway debut, playing Hester and others in Operation Mincemeat, and won the 2024 Olivier Award for the same role in the West End. Stage credits include: Sondheim on Sondheim (Alexandra Palace Theatre); Spies Are Forever (Gillian Lynne Theatre); Operation Mincemeat (Riverside Studios / Southwark Playhouse / New Diorama Theatre) and A Clockwork Orange (Everyman Theatre, Liverpool). Workshops include: Benny & Joon (Larry Hirchhorn); Grayson: The Musical (National Theatre). Training: BA Acting, LIPA. When Jak is not performing he's an avid fan of horror movies, nail varnish and The Muppets.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, which opened in 1978 beneath the legendary West Bank Café, has long been a launchpad for theatrical talent. Originally the “Downstairs Theatre Bar” with Lewis Black as Artistic Director, it produced over 1,500 one-act plays in its first 14 years, featuring early works by Aaron Sorkin and breakout performances from Tony Shalhoub, Mary Testa, Holly Hunter, Nathan Lane, and Mark Linn-Baker. It was also the birthplace of the Tony Award-winning Side Man starring Edie Falco, and where Stephen Sondheim famously debuted “Finishing the Hat” for Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin during rehearsals for Sunday in the Park with George.

Renamed after beloved Broadway star Laurie Beechman, the theatre has since become a premier destination for cabaret, drag, comedy, and live performance. Its intimate stage has hosted icons from Joan Rivers—who performed more than 200 sets there and told her final joke on its stage—to Jinkx Monsoon, André De Shields, Matt Doyle, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and even The Who. Now under the leadership of Broadway producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, the venue has been reimagined with a bold, all-blue disco-inspired redesign by Tony Award-winning designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, blending late 1970s Times Square grit with uptown polish.

Jak Malone plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Wednesday, July 15 and Monday, July 20. The house opens at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks with the performance beginning at 7pm.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Cabaret Shows