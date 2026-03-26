Isaac Mizrahi to Return to 54 Below for Concerts This Summer

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54 Below will welcome back entertainment icon Isaac Mizrahi on August 12 – 15 at 7pm. Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Mar 27 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Apr 2 at 12pm.

Entertainment and fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi will return to 54 Below for his annual summer residency with his jazz band, performing music from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, leaving the audience with a cultural whiplash. Subjects range from social media to politics and a good deal of insider tea.

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. With an annual residency at Cafe Carlyle in New York City, Isaac has taken his cabaret performances across the country, and this past year made his Broadway debut in Chicago, starring as Amos Hart.

He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival and lives as a cult classic in the documentary film genre. Mizrahi hosted his own television talk show, “The Isaac Mizrahi Show,” for seven years, has written three books and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. Isaac served as a judge on “Project Runway All Stars” for the series entire seven-season run and has just completed the first season hosting his podcast, Hello Isaac, which is available now on all podcast platforms. His New York Times bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in 2019.