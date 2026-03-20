HEART AND MUSIC: HONORING THE WORKS OF WILLIAM FINN Set For The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present HEART AND MUSIC: HONORING THE WORKS OF William Finn on April 2, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. The concert, produced by Fortunate Few Productions, will be performed for one night only at the New York venue.

The program will feature songs from William Finn’s catalogue, including selections from THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, FALSETTOS, A NEW BRAIN, ELEGIES, and IN TROUSERS. The evening will highlight both well-known works and lesser-performed material from the composer’s repertoire.

The cast will include Chris Allyah, Samara Ariel, Madeline Bernstein, David Jacob Carver, Ila David, Bella Fisher, Grace Gebara, Jenavieve Hinton, Malcolm Holmes, Tommy Kelly, Dani Lorin, Luke Moskowitz, Troy Serena, Adam B. Shapiro, Noah Simau, and Michaela Marie Tramuta.

Tommy Kelly will serve as artistic director, with Noah Turner as music director and accompanist. The production follows Fortunate Few Productions’ debut concert, SOUNDS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT!, which was also presented at The Green Room 42.

Ticketing Information

HEART AND MUSIC: HONORING THE WORKS OF William Finn will be performed April 2, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue, New York City). Tickets begin at $26.57, with a livestream option also available.