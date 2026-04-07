Grace Morgan Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grace Morgan will join the Moms' Night Out concert at The Green Room 42 on April 18th. Grace Morgan most recently made her Carnegie Hall debut in Oklahoma! She was a part of the Encores! production of Titanic at New York City Center. Other credits include playing the role of Christine Daaé in the National Tour of The Phantom of The Opera. She has worked regionally at The Denver Center, Forestburgh Playhouse, Beef and Boards, and Indiana Repertory Theater. When Grace is not performing on stage, she is a vocal recording session singer in the film and music industry and recently sang on the Oscar winning movie K Pop Demon Hunters. She is a voice and acting coach for young people. A graduate of the University of Michigan Musical Theater Department, Grace now resides in New York City with her husband and two children.

Previously announced cast members include Ashley Arcement (Grease, A Chorus Line, Anything Goes), Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia, Gigi, Beautiful), Lani Corson (Just Desserts: A Musical Bake Off), Jonthan Dinklage (Hamilton, HBO's A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, The Queen of Versailles), Kailee Graham (Abduction, Annie), Carla Angeline Mongado (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Katie Mitchell (Funny Girl), Taylor Rae Roman (Succession, On the Outside, Motown the Musical Nat'l Tour), Q. Smith (Come From Away, Mary Poppins), and Rachel Zatcoff (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide).

Moms' Night Out is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite showbiz mamas gather for an evening of storytelling in song. Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays at The Green Room 42 on April 18th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Use the code MOM25 for 25% off your in-person tickets.