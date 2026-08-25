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Two-time MAC Award nominee Gerrilyn Sohn returns to Don't Tell Mama to pay tribute to national treasure Bernadette Peters, whose extraordinary career spans more than five decades. This heartfelt celebration highlights Peters iconic work across Broadway, film, television, solo albums, and live concert performances. "Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters" premiered in New York City on April 19, 2026.

The performance will take place Sunday, October 4th at 4pm at Don't Tell Mama. 'Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters' is directed by Lennie Watts with musical direction by Tracy Stark, and features Marco Panascia on bass.

"For every sentence, there is an emotion; for each stanza, there is an intention. Sohn is determined, either by instinct or by choice, to always be present in her storytelling." - Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Ms. Sohn's previous cabaret shows have earned critical recognition. Her debut show, Something Cool, received nominations for both a MAC Award and a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Debut Show. She was also nominated for a MAC Award for Best Female Vocalist for If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems. Earlier in her career, Ms. Sohn toured Europe in the groundbreaking musical Hair under the supervision of its co-creator James Rado.

With this tribute, Ms. Sohn brings her warmth, storytelling, and musical sensitivity to the timeless songs and legacy of Bernadette Peters celebrating a performer whose artistry continues to inspire generations.

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