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FINN & FRIENDS SHOW to Present Jazz, Burlesque and Comedy at Theatre 73

Featuring: Tom Finn, Sweet Rosie Mae, Rita Ann'tique, Amy Holden, Robbie Fenton, Eli Pasic, Mauranda Izarra & Sean Def.

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FINN & FRIENDS SHOW to Present Jazz, Burlesque and Comedy at Theatre 73 Image

Step into a Golden Age Variety Spectacular where jazz swings, comedy sparkles, and glamour reigns supreme. Featuring live music, burlesque, and laugh-out-loud musical comedy, this show is a loving throwback to a time when entertainment was bold, brassy, and unforgettable. Vaudeville is BACK at Theatre 73!

vaudeville·(noun) : a type of entertainment popular chiefly in the early 20th century, featuring a mixture of specialty acts such as burlesque comedy and song and dance.

Featuring: Tom Finn, Sweet Rosie Mae, Rita Ann'tique, Amy Holden, Robbie Fenton, Eli Pasic, Mauranda Izarra & Sean Def. The performance will take place on Friday, May 8th. 








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