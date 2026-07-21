Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble to Launch Fall 2026 Tour

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Six-time Grammy-winning musician, producer, and composer Don Was has announced fall 2026 tour dates for Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble, a group of Detroit-based jazz musicians whose debut album, Groove in the Face of Adversity, is out now on Mack Avenue Records. The ensemble, which includes saxophonist Dave McMurray, trombonist Vincent Chandler, trumpeter John Douglas, drummer Jeff Canady, percussionist Mahindi Masai, guitarist Wayne Gerard, and vocalist Steffanie Christi'an, will perform music from the new record alongside a live rendition of the Grateful Dead's BLUES FOR ALLAH, marking the album's 50th anniversary and reflecting Was's longstanding musical connection with Bob Weir. The fall run follows a set of headlining dates next month and appearances on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour in August.

The Pan-Detroit Ensemble features top-tier jazz musicians from Was's hometown, including longtime collaborator Dave McMurray on saxophone, and additional members include trombonist Vincent Chandler, trumpeter John Douglas, drummer Jeff Canady, percussionist Mahindi Masai, guitarist Wayne Gerard, and vocalist Steffanie Christi'an. 'There's a unique sound and feel to Detroit that permeates the music in a way that resonates all over the globe,' says Was. 'There's a rawness, a lack of pretension, and an unmistakable underlying groove that reflects the people and culture of the entire city.'

Over the past five decades, Don Was has become one of music's most respected figures — as a producer, bassist, composer, and longtime head of Blue Note Records. His production credits span The Rolling Stones, Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan, John Mayer, Willie Nelson, and many others, with combined sales exceeding 100 million albums. His honors include a BAFTA Award (Backbeat), an Emmy (The Beatles: The Night That Changed America), and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association.

In addition to leading the Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue for more than 15 years, he co-hosts The Don Was Motor City Playlist on Detroit's WDET-FM and Dinner with Don Was on SiriusXM. Since 2018, he has toured worldwide with Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, the group he co-founded with Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir.

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble Tour Dates:

Aug 3 - Phoenix, AZ - MIM

Aug 5 - Tucson, AZ - La Rosa

Aug 6 - Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

Aug 7 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Jazz Festival

Aug 8 - Fort Collins, CO - The Gardens on Spring Creek

Aug 9 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Aug 10 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

Aug 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

Aug 19 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

Aug 21 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

Aug 22 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

Aug 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

Aug 25 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

Aug 26 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage

Aug 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

Aug 29 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

Aug 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Albany Med Health System at SPAC (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

Sep 29 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

Sep 30 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

Oct 1 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

Oct 2 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

Oct 3 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

Oct 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota (Early Show)

Oct 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota (Late Show)

Oct 6 - Traverse City, MI - The Alluvion (Early Show)

Oct 6 - Traverse City, MI - The Alluvion (Late Show)

Oct 7 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall at 224

Oct 9 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

Oct 10 - Nelsonville, OH - Stuart's Opera House

Oct 11 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

Oct 13 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

Oct 14 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

Oct 15 - Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse at FTC

Oct 16 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Oct 17 - Groton, MA - Groton Hill Music Center

Oct 18 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theatre

Photo Credit: Kory Thiebault



Photo Credit: Kory Thiebault (Download High Res)

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