Composers Concordance and Joe's Pub to Present ANIMALS CARNAVAL

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On Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 6 p.m., Grammay Award-winning violinist Anne Akiko Meyers will join composer Gene Pritsker and his boldly eclectic ensemble Sound Liberation at Joe's Pub for an evening of genre-defying music presented by Composers Concordance.

The program is highlighted by the New York premiere of Pritsker’s Animals Carnaval. Commissioned by Meyers, Animals Carnaval is a reimagining of Camille Saint-Saëns’s The Carnival of the Animals, infused with the rhythmic vitality and harmonic richness of Brazilian musical traditions, including samba, bossa nova, and choro. The work offers a fresh perspective on a beloved classic, blending classical form with the celebratory spirit of Carnaval.

The program also features Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2, arranged by the composer for Anne Akiko Meyers and performed by Meyers alongside pianist Geoffrey Burleson; a new R&B work by Gene Pritsker featuring vocalist Amira B.; and a newly arranged version of Heitor Villa-Lobos’s Song of the Black Swan Re titled Swing of the Black Swan for Meyers and Sound Liberation.

Sound Liberation is comprised of Franz Hackl (trumpet), Gene Pritsker (guitar/rap), Amira B. (voice), Zakiah Modeste (Sista Zock) (poetry/voice), Geoffrey Burleson (piano), Moppa Elliott (bass), and Damien Bassman (drums).