Chicago Cabaret Professionals to Host 5th Annual Emerging Artist Showcase

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After launching the organization’s first Emerging Artist Showcase in 2022, this new artist program will take place at The Gateway Lounge - housed at the Copernicus Center and located in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. This showcase has grown into a spotlight event that celebrates the next wave of amazing artists in the Chicago area.

With no end cap on age, this event has featured some of Chicago’s most exciting and diverse new cabaret performers and helped them gain footing in this wonderful art form. This year's Emerging Artist Showcase Finalists are: Bryn Daney, Joel D’Aroya, Gabriella Longo, Rachel Maloney & Dee Pace.

The finalists are individually paired with an established CCP member to help them cultivate their 3-song mini set for the showcase and invited to participate in a variety of preparatory workshops to fine tune their set. They will also work with esteemed Chicago Music Director Chuck Larkin on their songs and he will accompany them for the Showcase performance. Ellen Winters Reynolds is producing.

Each finalist will be performing for a chance to win a $1,000 Cabaret scholarship to produce their first solo, cabaret show in Chicago. Chicago “Queen of Cabaret,” Denise Tomasello, has been generously donating this scholarship since the event’s first year. 2025 Scholarship recipient, Aurora Boe, will also return to perform songs from her recent debut Cabaret: My Little Voice. This event sells out quickly, so secure your ticket soon to witness the newest CCP Emerging Artist!

Tickets are $25 for General Admission and $40 for VIP seats. Ages: 21+.

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