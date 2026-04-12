Cast Set for UPTOWN MAMAS: A BENEFIT FOR MOMS IN NEED at The Green Room 42

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Uptown Mamas: A Benefit for Moms in Need returns for its second Mother's Day at The Green Room 42, featuring parent performers from Broadway, The Metropolitan Opera, Off-Broadway, national tours, as well as singer-songwriters and musical theatre writers.

The benefit was created by Kailee Graham. It is directed by Laura Brandel, with music direction by Jodie Moore. The concert will take place on Mother's Day, May 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. at The Green Room 42 in New York City.

Produced by husband-and-wife team Kailee Graham and Jonathan Dinklage, Uptown Mamas raises funds for Safe Horizon - Uptown Shelter, providing services to survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking.

The 2026 cast includes: Laura D'Andre, Pearl Sun, Sara Wordsworth, Chelsea Wordsworth, Anna Parks, Alexis Field, Kailee Graham, Alison Mahoney, Grace Morgan, Dana Feinberg-Gerard, Jennafer Newberry, Emily Jewell, Kristen Gehling, Bianca Horn, Maria D'Amato, Dimitrie Lazich, Michelle Dawson, Amy Crawford, Timothy Huang, Hattie Tutalo and Sofia Tutalo. Ian Axel of A Great Big World will also appear as a special guest.