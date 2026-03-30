Cabaret Roundup: March 30-April 5- Claybourne Elder, Paulo Szot & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a Miles Davis tribute, Gilded Age star Claybourne Elder doing an album release celebratino show, and more.

Storm Large at 54 Below

March 30 & 31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Storm Large tours the world as lead singer of Pink Martini, sings Kurt Weill with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras, and plays theaters and concert halls nationwide with her longtime band Le Bonheur, but it’s 54 Below that she loves returning to the most. She’s a bit singer/songwriter, a bit rockstar, and a lot of awesome. Joined by her band (and her ukelele), Storm brings her newest show—blending the American Songbook with the heart of rock n’ roll—to 54 Below for this exclusive NYC engagement. Whether it’s her originals, Cole Porter, Billie Eilish or Queen, you’ll want to be left in the wake of this storm.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

UNLIMITED MILES: Miles Davis at 100 at Birdland Jazz Club

March 31 to April 4

Tickets available here.

Unlimited Miles: Miles Davis At 100 keeps one foot rooted in the rich legacy of Miles Davis while the other leaps boldly into the future. Under the direction of award-winning pianist and composer, John Beasley, this starry sextet delves into the visionary spirit and boundless creativity of Davis, exploring the vast directions his music continues to inspire. Beasley’s arrangements will cover each decade of Davis’ chameleonic career. The show features John Beasley, Sean Jones, Marcus Strickland, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Ben Williams and Terreon Gully

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

The Jive Aces at The Green Room 42

April 2 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Got the blues? Well, step right up, because The Jive Aces are bringing their swingin' show to town, and it’s gonna' flip your frown upside down! When these cats burst onto the stage in their signature yellow suits, you’ll be tapping your feet and grinning like a fool before you know it. This is more than just a show — it’s a proper good time packed with the hottest music from sizzling swing to the raucous roots of rock 'n' roll, that’ll leave you buzzing. For 30 years they've have been taking their infectious tunes to over 40 countries and continuously proving why they are the UK’s No.1 jive and swing band. They effortlessly transition from smooth-as-butter ballads to rip-roaring rhythm & blues. They’ve played for the Queen, packed out the Royal Albert Hall, and made history as the first band to get to the Britain’s Got Talent finals. With 250 gigs a year, they’ve got a knack for turning any crowd into a dancing, cheering frenzy.

Tickets: Tickets start at $26.57 including fees. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42. Livestream tickets are available for $26.75.

Kiki Ball-Change: ARE WE HAVING ANY FUN? at Joe’s Pub

Thursday April 2 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Two-time Best Cabaret Award winner and drag sensation Kiki Ball-Change returns to Joe’s Pub with her most unhinged cabaret yet. A chaotic joyride of drag, comedy, live vocals, and unparalleled parodies that asks the audience a simple question, "Are You Having Any Fun?" Kiki invites you into her newest world of musical mayhem, where the only rule is to have a good time. Expect big laughs, bigger notes, and absolutely no moral takeaway whatsoever. Come see why Broadway World calls Kiki Ball-Change “brilliant in every way."

Tickets: Tickets are $30. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Verses and Voices! Ft. Ellen Winter at 54 Below

April 3 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Ellen Winter, co-composer of 36 Questions and bandleader of bold off-Broadway (The Beastiary, Cold War Choir Practice, Hurricane Diane), makes their 54 Below debut in Verses and Voices. With one foot firmly planted in the theater world and the other in indie-pop, Ellen and her band weave together a night blending genre, storytelling, and flirty debauchery. Selections include dramatic interpretations of songs from her albums YIKES, Every Feeling I’ve Ever Felt braided with original music from several new works in progress – with a Sondheim song (or three) thrown in. As an extrovert with too much love to go around, Ellen will be joined on stage by fellow weirdos of the Broadway, off-Broadway, and music-making-in-a-gay-kind-of-way communities.

Tickets: Tickets are pay-what-you-can with no food or drink minimum. Verses and Voices is made possible by Live Music Society.

Claybourne Elder at 54 Below

April 3, 4 & 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Claybourne Elder (John Adams on the first three seasons of HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age”) celebrates the release of his debut album, If the Stars Were Mine, with a series of album release concerts that bring his acclaimed live show to 54 Below. Known for evenings that critics have described as effortless, emotionally resonant, and laugh-out-loud funny, Elder blends masterful storytelling and his richly expressive voice.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There’s currently a limited amount of subsidized tickets for $18 with no minimum for April 15. These seats are part of 54 Below’s initiative to make cabaret more accessible to a wider audience. 54 encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

Paulo Szot at 54 Below

April 5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award® winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) returns to 54 Below with a brand new show! After originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet and a showstopping turn as Hades in Hadestown, Paulo returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

Featuring guests Morgan Dudley (Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, Descendants: The Rise of Red) on March 6 only, Grammy winner Allison Russell (Hadestown) on March 7 only and more stars to be announced!

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.