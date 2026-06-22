Cabaret Roundup: June 22-28 – Patti LaBelle, Melba Moore & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including pride shows, a celebration of Liza Minnelli, Patti LaBelle, and more.

PS: In addition to these events, make sure to check out our roundup of free concerts this week, our Pride month roundup for June, and our list of free outdoor concerts for Summer 2026.

Cyrille Aimée at Birdland Jazz Club

June 23 to 27 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Cyrille Aimée grew up in a multilingual household full of music where dancing was an everyday activity, soundtracked by the Afro-Caribbean sounds of her mother's native Dominican Republic. The family home was in Samois-sur-Seine, the location of the Django Reinhardt Festival, and the teenage Cyrille would climb out of her bendroom window at night to mingle with the players, igniting a passion for jazz.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Melba Moore : From Broadway, With Love at 54 Below

June 24 & 25 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Back by popular demand! Tony Award® winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore is returning to Broadway’s Living Room with From Broadway, With Love – journeying through her notably remarkable career in music and beyond. Raised in NYC with professional musicians as parents, Ms. Moore stepped into the industry singing background vocals for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin which lead to her Broadway debut succeeding Diane Keaton in the musical Hair. Moore went on to play recurring roles in several hit Broadway productions, including her celebrated portrayal of Lutiebelle in the musical Purlie.

Tickets: Tickets start at $36 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Romy & Michele's Afternoon Tea Dance at Club Cumming

June 25 @ 4 pm

Tickets available here.

A Romy & Michele themed afternoon dance party with Bright Light Bright Light. A new theme every week

Tickets: No cover.

Where the Boys Are at David Rubenstein Atrium (UWS)

June 25 @ 7:30 pm

Info available here.

Spotlight: A Night at the Atrium showcases burlesque at its finest. Empowered, illustrious, and fierce. For one night only, Where the Boys Are transports you to a mythical nightlife realm celebrating male burlesque and queer pride. Inspired by the glamour of iconic cabarets, this performance includes top male burlesque artists, featuring the incomparable Mr. Jack Barrow, along with an all-star cast including Broody Valentino, Curlz, Daddy Ho, God Complex, Jon Joni, Mizzaddy, Mr. Gorgeous, Saké, and Samson Night! Masterfully emceed by the witty Sir GoGo Gadget, Where the Boys Are promises an unforgettable evening of artful allure, charm, and a vibrant celebration of queer culture.

Tickets: There are two ways to access this free event: 1. General Admission, first-come first-served. Just show up! 2. Fast Track opening the Monday before the event at noon for all. Or, become a member and enjoy priority entry with automatic access to every Fast Track line, all year round.

Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance at Carnegie Hall

June 25 at 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Transport Group celebrates the legendary Liza Minnelli with Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance. Directed by Jack Cummings III, with musical direction by Joey Chancey, the evening features classic songs spanning Minnelli’s six-decade career, including her iconic collaborations with Kander and Ebb. The program also includes backstage stories and Bob Fosse choreography, reconstructed by The Verdon Fosse® Legacy. Hannah Oren serves as creative producer and Merri Sugarman, CSA, serves as casting director. The evening features original arrangements and orchestrations by Adam Jones and Chancey, with a concert script written by Liza Minnelli. The evening is produced in collaboration with Carrberry Companies and v2 Entertainment Group.

Tickets: Tickets start at $81.50.



June 26 at 7 pm Celebrate Brooklyn Benefit Show: Patti LaBelle + Lady Wray + MORERNBPLEASE at Prospect ParkJune 26 at 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Patti LaBelle brings one of the greatest voices in American music to Prospect Park for a benefit concert that offers fans a chance to see a legend. The Grammy-winning icon has sold over 50 million records and won 12 lifetime achievement awards, among countless accolades. Her vibrant presence and incredible voice, filled with power and crystal-clear clarity, command stages around the world. Opening the night: the Gold-record-selling, critically acclaimed Lady Wray, a retro-soul powerhouse, and NYC’s hottest R&B party, MORERNBPLEASE feat. MORESOUPPLEASE and MIKE NASTY. Co-promoted by BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! and In Good Company. For our d/Deaf and hard of hearing communities, we will have an ASL interpreter on stage.

Tickets: Tickets start at $99.60.

BOBA GAYS: PRIDE COMEDY SHOW at Caveat

June 26 @ 9:30 pm

Info available here.

Celebrate Pride with Boba Gays on June 26! Our all Asian, all queer comedy variety show returns for a night of stand up, sketch, and more BOBA than ever before (not kidding). Hosted by Alex Kim and Kenny Park Yi, this show brings together some of the most exciting queer Asian performers in NYC for an evening full of laughs, drinks, and pride. Come through for a joyful, unforgettable night! 🧋✨

Tickets: $18.76 standard $20.00 at the door. No drink minimum and no outside food or drink allowed.

Backstage Babble Presents: Broadway’s Future Sings Its Past at 54 Below

June 26 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

As a new generation of Broadway stars are rising in the ranks, it’s more important than ever not to forget the long and storied history of musical theater as an art form. A selection of remarkable young talents, who are currently studying at Harvard, Northwestern, NYU, Oberlin, and more distinguished programs, will join forces to pay tribute to the Golden Age of Broadway at 54 Below. It’s sure to be an evening of entertainment, history, and perhaps a few special guests to help bridge the gap between Broadway’s past and present.

Tickets: Tickets start at $36 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

David Smith Kim & Bright Light Bright Light: Padam Butterfly – All the Lovers and Then Some at Joe’s Pub

June 27 at 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

PADAM BUTTERFLY: ALL THE LOVERS AND THEN SOME: Queer mischief abounds as Pop wunderkind Bright Light Bright Light joins forces with internationally fame-ish cabaret entertainer, Kim David Smith, in a glittering evening of Pride-affirming pop; decadent, dance-diva worship; and torchy, untempered tenderness! Your favorite gay immigrant's favorite gay immigrants are joined by music director Brian Nash, and special guests: cabaret legend Sidney Myer, soprano supreme Ariadne Grief, and more to be announced!

Tickets: Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

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