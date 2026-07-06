Cabaret Roundup: July 6-12 – Matthew Morrison, Cedric the Entertainer & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a wine tasting hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, a concert in the catacombs of a cemetery in Brooklyn, Broadway and TV star Matthew Morrison in a new solo show, and more.

PS: In addition to these events, make sure to check out our roundup of free concerts this week and our list of free outdoor concerts for Summer 2026.

An Evening with Cedric the Entertainer at City Winery

Mon. July 6 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Join at City Winery NYC for an intimate evening that only Cedric could pull off: a guided tasting of the Setta wines followed by an intimate and entertaining fireside chat where Cedric will get into all of it — the inspiration behind the wines, the stories about his mother, the vineyard adventures with his wine, and whatever else comes to mind when you hand a world-class entertainer a microphone and a glass of good wine. Expect heart. Expect humor. Expect to leave with a new favorite wine and at least one story worth repeating.

Tickets: Tickets start at $48. There is an encouraged but not required two-item minimum.

Meg Flather : EPIPHANY at Don’t Tell Mama

July 8 at 7 pm

Tickets available here.

This piece explores “ah ha” moments from an eclectic set list of beloved Off Broadway and Broadway shows!

Tickets: Tickets are $20. There is a $20 Minimum (must include two drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Ethan Mathias at the Green Room 42

July 9 at 7 pm

Tickets available here.

MAC Award winner Ethan Mathias returns to The Green Room 42 with his brand-new show, Wait 'Til You See What's Next. At just 17, Ethan made his solo cabaret debut at 15, won the MAC Award for New York Debut – Male (the youngest recipient in the award's history), and earned the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Debut Show. Now he's back with a show that asks the question every great debut raises: what comes next? Featuring new music and a journey through the songs and stories, Wait 'Til You See What's Next is part cabaret, part declaration — from a young baritone with a rare gift and a great deal more to say.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19. There is no item minimum. Livestream tickets are available from $25.

Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 135 & Jeff Scott NYC Premiere at The Green-Wood Cemetery Catacombs

July 9 to 11 at 6 and 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Death of Classical returns to the vaulted stillness of the Green-Wood Catacombs for the final completed string quartet of Beethoven – the luminous and enigmatic String Quartet in F major, Op. 135. Composed just months before his death, Op. 135 stands apart from Beethoven's other late quartets. Where some rage against fate or reach toward the infinite, this final work feels like a resolute whisper – intimate, questioning, and unexpectedly serene. Beethoven inscribed the opening of the final movement with an enigmatic statement: “Must it be? It must be.” In these final pages, Beethoven doesn't shout into the abyss; instead he embraces and converses with it.

Tickets: Tickets are $90 and include a pre-show reception where you'll enjoy both alcoholic and non-alcoholic libations, as well as charcuterie and snacks. Tickets are running low.

Tickets available here.

Richard Skipper brings his signature warmth, wit, and storytelling to Life Lessons from Legends - an uplifting, audience-interactive evening inspired by the iconic artists who helped shape his life and career. Featuring stories, songs, and insights drawn from personal experiences with legends such as Carol Channing, Lesley Ann Warren, and others, this unique event is described as a “musical TED Talk” - blending Broadway storytelling, life lessons, and real-time audience connection into an unforgettable shared experience.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Brittany Carney: A Midsummer Night’s Cream at Joe’s Pub

July 11 at 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Brittany Carney presents: standup comedy, occasionally sipping a glass of milk. That's it, no funny business. Brittany has appeared on HBO's Fantasmas and That Damn Michael Che, and has written for series on Adult Swim. Her debut special, "That is My Horse," is available on YouTube and Prime TV. Brittany was a 2024-2025 Ars Nova Vision Resident Artist, as the curator and host of SHOWGASM! variety series.

Tickets: Tickets are $30 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Matthew Morrison : SHOW UP at 54 Below

July 12 & 14 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Matthew Morrison (Just In Time, Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific), known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances. Here’s a description of Matthew’s brand new show SHOW UP in his own words:

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $96 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.