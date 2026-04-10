Broadway Veteran Rosemary Loar Will Perform THE THREE SISTERS JERSEY EDITION at The Green Room 42

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Rosemary Loar, Broadway and cabaret veteran, composer/lyricist/librettist, will perform “The Three Sisters Jersey Edition”, her new one-woman musical, at The Green Room 42, 10th Avenue and 42nd Street, 4th floor.

“The Three Sisters Jersey Edition," words, music, and book by Loar, is based on the real-life experience of its writer, who cleaned out her sister's home after her sudden death and discovered more than she expected. This true story is woven into a tale of family responsibility. The blend of music, family drama, and personal discovery found in “The Three Sisters Jersey Edition” is both hilarious and heartbreaking. A one-woman journey that will resonate with you long after you've left the theater.

The musical features a support team that includes Frank Ponzio on piano, Emily Mikesell on violin, Barry Kleinbort as director, Antoinette DiPietropolo as choreographer, and Bruce Alan Johnson as production designer.

About Rosemary Loar

In the years before her most recent projects, Rosemary was an accomplished Broadway performer (6x), appearing in shows such as You Can't Take It With You, Sunset Boulevard with Glen Close, Chess, Cats, and Once Upon a Mattress with Sarah Jessica Parker. Loar also performed lead roles in four national tours and numerous regional theaters, earning her a Phoebe Award for best musical theater actress.

In addition to her 5 CDs of original music, Rosemary wrote, produced, and presented two original musicals: Spoolie Girl, which took the award for Best of the Fest at the Midtown International Theatre Festival, and had an Equity run at The Actors Temple Theater; and Water From the Moon, which had an Equity production at Urban Stages.

STING*chronicity Loar's original production featuring Sting's music, combined with monologues, was co-written by Ms. Loar and Robert W. Atwood. It was first presented at Joe's Pub and was most recently presented at the Fringe Festival at Centenary Stages in Hackettstown, NJ.