Aviva To Bring LIVING AVIVA LOCA To Pangea For One-Night Performance

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Cabaret artist Aviva will present LIVING AVIVA LOCA at Pangea in Manhattan on April 30, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. The one-night performance will feature a live band and ensemble of singers and dancers.

Based in New York City, Aviva has previously presented six solo shows, including VIVACITY at Joe’s Pub. The new performance will continue her cabaret work, combining live music and choreography in a staged concert setting.

The performance will feature musical director Ben Boecker on piano, with Andrew Jagganath on guitar, Kasey Blezinger on drums, P.J. Duffy on bass, and Skye Hamilton-Carranza on saxophone. Vocalists will include Mona Swain, Tayler Harris, Caco, Jeremiah Porter, and Tovah Zafrin, with dancers Jada Ammons, Summer Breeze, and Christina Rozanna. The production will include choreography by Em Stockwell, lighting design by Sisi Boudin, and stage management by Julia Bauso.

Advance tickets are priced at $20, with $25 tickets available at the door. A $20 minimum purchase is required. Seating is first come, first served. Tickets and additional information are available at pangeanyc.com.