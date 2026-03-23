Ashley Arcement Will Join MOMS' NIGHT OUT at The Green Room 42

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Ashley Arcement will join the Moms' Night Out concert at The Green Room 42 on April 18th. Ashley Arcement is a New York City–based performer, storyteller, and first-time mom over 40 who firmly believes motherhood didn't end her main character era, it just added a diaper bag.

A seasoned stage performer turned full-time 'Tour Mom', she recently spent a year traveling the country with her husband James, a Broadway music director, and their daughter Iris, keeping the family alive between curtain calls, car snacks, and questionable hotel coffee. Ashley has performed on Broadway, National Tours, and stages across the country. Favorite credits include A Chorus Line (Val), Anything Goes (Purity), Grease (Cha-Cha), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Sarah), and Newsies- where she played Buttons and had her biggest plot twist, meeting James. She most recently starred as Doctor Ashley in the one-woman show Never Sleep Alone on Virgin Voyages, encouraging audiences to live their most—ahem—fulfilled lives. Now, she channels that same theatrical flair into documenting the beautifully unhinged reality of NYC motherhood, marriage, and becoming a mom later in life. You can follow along for the chaos, the comedy, and the occasional moment of glamour at @ashleyarcement.

Previously announced cast members include Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia, Gigi, Beautiful), Lani Corson (Just Desserts: A Musical Bake Off), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, The Queen of Versailles), Carla Angeline Mongado (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Katie Mitchell (Funny Girl), Taylor Rae Roman (Succession, On the Outside, Motown the Musical Nat'l Tour), Q. Smith (Come From Away, Mary Poppins), and Rachel Zatcoff (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide).

Stay tuned for additional casting announcements!

The Green Room 42 presents Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series on April 18th at 7pm. Moms' Night Out is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite showbiz mamas gather for an evening of storytelling in song. Come for the music, stay for the laughs, and make a core memory with the moms (and Dads) in your life that you'll never forget! AND, a portion of the proceeds from this spring show will go to benefit Moms First.

Moms First is a movement fighting for paid leave and affordable, accessible child care. We educate, innovate, and advocate for the social and political policies that moms need and deserve. The vision is a country that values motherhood and works in support of moms and families. Find out more info @momsfirstus.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays at The Green Room 42 on April 18th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Use the code MOM25 for 25% off your in-person tickets.