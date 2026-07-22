ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: I GET A KICK OUT OF COLE to Play Dizzy's Club
The Tony-nominated vocalist will perform Cole Porter classics with pianist John DiMartino at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Ann Hampton Callaway: I Get A Kick Out Of Cole is coming to Dizzy's Club on Friday, Sep 4, 2026, 9:00 PM; Saturday, Sep 5, 2026, 7:00 PM; Saturday, Sep 5, 2026, 9:00 PM; Sunday, Sep 6, 2026, 5:00 PM; and Sunday, Sep 6, 2026, 7:30 PM.
I Get A Kick Out Of Cole: Tony-nominated vocalist Ann Hampton Callaway celebrates the music of Cole Porter with an evening of timeless standards, witty storytelling, and elegant charm. Featuring beloved songs like “Night and Day” and “Every Time We Say Goodbye,” along with the rare posthumous duet “I Gaze in Your Eyes,” the performance offers a warm, stylish tribute to one of the great American songwriters. The performance will feature Ann Hampton Callaway, vocals; John DiMartino, piano; Martin Wind, bass; and Tim Horner, drums.
Ann Hampton Callaway
A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny.” She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film “THE GOOD SHEPHERD.”
Callaway is a multi-Platinum Award selling songwriter whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded 83 CDs as a soloist and guest, and her latest critically acclaimed CD, “Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1,” debuted at #1 on iTunes Jazz. Ann's honors include The Theater World Award, 17 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking, and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.
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