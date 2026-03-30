54 Below Will Celebrate Earth Day With BROADWAY GOES GREEN Benefit Concert

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Come Celebrate Earth Day at 54 Below by seeing Broadway Goes Green: A Concert to Benefit the Broadway Green Alliance! Get ready to hear songs from all your favorite Green Shows, such as Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, and more! Produced by Kyle Geriak to benefit The Broadway Green Alliance, featuring a cast of all-star singers, and hosted by former Broadway Green Alliance Captain Carly Gendell (School of Rock) this night is sure to make you "Go Green!"

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Broadway Green Alliance.

Launched in 2008, The Broadway Green Alliance is an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the theater community to implement environmentally friendlier practices on Broadway and Beyond. And what better way to celebrate all things green than by singing songs from some of Broadway's greenest shows?

The concert will be accompanied by a live band featuring Isaiah Baston on Drums, Gabe Cruz on guitar, and led by music director Analise Levesque on piano and keyboard.

54 Goes Green will take place at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street in New York City. Cover charges for the 9:30 p.m. show range from $19.50 to $58, with premium seating available for $74.50. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tickets and additional information are available at 54below.org. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 p.m. may be purchased by calling (646) 476-3551.

The cast includes Lawrence Alexander (Boop!, Follies, Anything Goes, Disney’s The Lion King), Erik Altemus (Pippin, The Fantasticks), Sophia Bonasso, Eleanor Conover, Emily Rose DeMartino (Parade), Heather Falk, Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Kyle Geriak, Olivia Hardy (Heathers, Kimberly Akimbo), Jana Djenne Jackson (Almost Famous, Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway), Amelie Jaime, Storm Lever (Six, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Sophia Manicone (Parade), Ella Mardirossian, Sophie Miller, Najm Muhammad, Christian Perkins, Michael Ryterski, Jonalyn Saxer (Death Becomes Her, Back to the Future, Mean Girls), Paige Smallwood (Hamilton, Cabaret, Bad Cinderella, Les Misérables national tour), David Socolar (Kinky Boots, Waitress national tour, Company national tour), Lauren Marie Soto (Mamma Mia!), Carson Stewart (The Notebook), Jason Eric Testa (Elf, The Addams Family, Calvin Berger), Alice K. Tinari, and Rachel Simone Webb (& Juliet).