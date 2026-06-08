Kat Gang to Launch Residency At The Nines In NYC and Release BOSSA & BORDEAUX Album

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Jazz singer Kat Gang will launch her residency with her quintet at The Nines in NYC alongside the June 19th, 2026 release of her live album, Bossa & Bordeaux.

Drawing inspiration from classic jazz traditions while adding her own modern flair, she brings warmth and sophistication to every performance. Her new album BOSSA & BORDEAUX is an intimate evening in sound-a velvet-lit collection of acoustic jazz standards drawn from the romance of French chanson and the effortless sway of Brazilian bossa nova. Performed with understated elegance and emotional depth, the album moves like candlelight across a late-night café table: warm, wistful, and deeply human. With subtle nods to Édith Piaf and Antônio Carlos Jobim, BOSSA & BORDEAUX blends timeless melodies with a fresh, modern intimacy.

KAT GANG has a soul steeped in jazz, captivating audiences with her rich tone, subtle phrasing, and authentic emotional depth. At the heart of BOSSA & BORDEAUX is a richly textured acoustic quintet featuring Kat Gang on vocals with Matthew Sheens on piano, Pat Brennan on guitar, Phil Palombi on bass, and Matt Chiasson on reed instruments, woven together in a soft and stylistic production mixed and mastered by David Darlington that favors nuance over spectacle. The album was born from their weekly performance at The Nines in New York City, as they soon realized they needed to somehow preserve the collaboration, generosity, and magic that happens when gifted artists gather with open ears and open hearts.

The recordings were never meant to feel polished to perfection or distant from the listener. Kat wanted them to breathe. To sound human. To capture the feeling of musicians listening closely to one another in the room-allowing space, silence, warmth, and vulnerability to become part of the music itself. Every musician on this record brought extraordinary sensitivity, artistry, and soul to these arrangements. What you hear is not simply performance, but trust-a shared understanding of restraint, lyricism, and emotional honesty.

Led by vocalist and bandleader KAT GANG, the project reflects years of devotion to the jazz tradition and a lifelong fascination with the emotional storytelling of international song. Educated at Berklee College of Music in Boston and Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, Kat has performed globally, touring in the UK, Italy, Israel, and Russia, and held residencies at The Plaza Hotel and Birdland Jazz Club in New York. She spent seven years studying music at the Royal Academy in London, England, has performed twice at the GRAMMY Awards with the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, traded fours with Bobby McFerrin at the Blue Note Jazz Festival, and currently holds a residency at The Nines with her quintet.

With BOSSA & BORDEAUX, available June 19, 2026, KAT GANG offers her most personal and atmospheric work to date-a collection shaped by atmosphere, memory, and deep musical conversation, inspired by the poetry of French chanson, the gentle pulse of Brazilian bossa nova, and the timeless language of jazz.

To order or stream BOSSA & BORDEAUX please visit:

https://lnk.to/BossaBordeaux

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