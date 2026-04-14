YOUNG SHERLOCK Renewed for Season Two at Prime Video

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Young Sherlock, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes, has been renewed for a second season at Prime Video. From director Guy Ritchie, Young Sherlock is an irreverent take on the literary character that charts the origin story of the world’s greatest detective.

Guy Ritchie will return to direct the first episode of the second season, also serving as an executive producer. Through its first 28 days of release, Young Sherlock reached 45 million viewers and ranks among the top 10 Prime Original Seasons all-time. All eight episodes of Season One are now available on the streamer.

Season one follows a charismatic, youthfully defiant Sherlock Holmes. Upon meeting James Moriarty, he finds himself dragged into a murder investigation that threatens his liberty. Sherlock's first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, leading to an explosive showdown that alters the course of his life.

Season One of Young Sherlock also starred Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech).

The series is created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Marc Resteghini, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, Harriet Creelman, and co-executive producers Steve Thompson and James Dormer. Motive Pictures leads physical production for Young Sherlock.

Photo credit: Daniel Smith