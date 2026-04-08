Video: Watch Brandi Carlile Perform 'Church & State' on THE LATE SHOW

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Brandi Carlile visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, where she performed “Church & State” solo on piano and spoke with the host. Carlile also performed a special web-exclusive version of Alphaville’s “Forever Young.” Check out both performances here.

Carlile will continue her “The Human Tour” through the fall, including stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (three nights), Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, Austin’s Moody Center and Santa Barbara’s Santa Barbara Bowl, among many others.

She will also headline Newport Folk Festival on July 26 and return to The Gorge Amphitheatre this spring with her “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend on May 29, 30 and 31, with The Highwomen headlining night three.

Additionally, the eighth edition of Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend will take place in Riviera Maya, Mexico, January 14-18, 2027. Blind Faith tickets are on sale starting April 8 at 1:00 pm ET. Full details can be found here.

Carlile’s tour comes in the midst of her new album, Returning To Myself, which she also produced alongside Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon. It debuted at #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart this past fall.

Carlile was also recently honored as one of TIME’s 2026 Women of the Year, performed a rendition of “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LX, and appeared on NBC’s Saturday Night Live as musical guest for the fourth time. Additionally, her song, “You Without Me,” from Returning to Myself, was featured twice in the season three finale of Shrinking, out now on Apple TV.

Carlile is an Oscar-nominated and 11x Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer, 2x EMMY-winning composer, lyricist and writer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist. Throughout her career, Carlile has released eight studio albums, including Who Believes in Angels?, the universally acclaimed, Grammy-nominated collaborative album with her childhood hero, Elton John, which debuted at #1 in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S.

Brandi Carlile Upcoming Tour Dates

May 20—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater<

May 21—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater<

May 29—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

May 30—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre† (SOLD OUT)

May 31—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre‡

June 6—Greenville, SC—Peace Center Concert Hall‡‡

June 7—Charleston, SC—College of Charleston Cistern Yard (SOLD OUT)

June 9—Savannah, GA—Johnny Mercer Theatre‡‡

June 10—Asheville, NC—Thomas Wolfe Auditorium‡‡

July 26—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

August 13—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena+

August 14—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena+

August 16—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts+

August 18—Lenox, MA—Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed+

August 20—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC#

August 21—Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre#

August 23—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater#

August 24—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field#

August 26— Highland Park, IL—The Pavilion at Ravinia#

August 29—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena^

September 1—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center§

September 3—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena§

September 5—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena§

September 6—Austin, TX—Moody Center§

September 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre||

September 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre|| (SOLD OUT)

September 13—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre||

September 17—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena**

September 19—Stanford, CA—Frost Amphitheater**

September 20—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl** (SOLD OUT)

September 22—San Diego, CA—The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park**

October 15—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena††

October 18—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live††

October 19—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro††

October 21—London, U.K.—The O2††

October 23—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale††

October 24—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall††

October 26—Dusseldorf, Germany—Mitsubishi Electric Halle††

October 27—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live††

October 29—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum††

October 30—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet††

November 1—Lisbon, Portugal—Sagres Campo Pequeno††

January 14-18, 2027—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend 8

*with special guests Indigo Girls and I’m With Her

†with special guests Bonnie Raitt and Sara Bareilles

‡with The Highwomen, Sheryl Crow, Wynonna Judd and Brittney Spencer

+with special guest Jensen McRae

#with special guest I’m With Her

^with special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

§with special guest The Head and The Heart

||with special guest Stephen Wilson Jr.

**with special guest CMAT

††with special guest KT Tunstall

‡‡An Acoustic Evening with Brandi Carlile

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk