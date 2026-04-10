Video: See Elisabeth Moss and Corey Stoll in IMPERFECT WOMEN Episode 6 Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from episode six of Imperfect Women, the psychological thriller series starring Elisabeth Moss and Tony Award-nominated actor Corey Stoll.

In the sixth episode, Mary struggles to square reality with perception after making a startling discovery. Watch the clip from the episode now, which sees Mary and her husband discuss a potentially important piece of evidence from a recent crime: Nancy's scrapbook. The new episode will premiere this Wednesday, April 15 on Apple TV.

Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, the series examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship between three women, played by Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara. As an investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

The ensemble cast also includes Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr., Audrey Zahn, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz, Wilson Bethel and Sherri Saum.

Created for television by Annie Weisman, Imperfect Women is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. The series is created, showrun and executive produced by Weisman. The limited series is executive produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book, via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures. Washington executive produces for her Simpson Street banner alongside Pilar Savone. Author Hall serves as executive producer along with writer Kay Oyegun. Lesli Linka Glatter serves as director and executive producer of episodes one, four and five.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple