Video: First Look at Season 2 of OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD

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Outlander fans won’t need to wait long to travel back to Scotland, with STARZ confirming that the prequel series Outlander: Blood of my Blood will return with season two this fall.

Watch a first-look teaser at the upcoming season, featuring its two leading couples, Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy).

In Season One, Claire’s parents, Henry and Julia, began a romance through the letters they exchanged from the war-torn battlefields of WWI, but were tested in new ways when an unexpected journey back in time left them lost and separated in the sweeping highlands of 18th-century Scotland.

Meanwhile, it was love at first sight for Ellen and Brian. Despite being members of two rival clans, the two began a forbidden romance and vowed their eternal love, choosing each other over tradition, politics and familial obligations. By the end of the season, both couples were on the precipice of a big change.

After fighting to find their way back to one another, Henry and Julia were at the standing stones of Craig Na Dun, hoping to return to their own time, and Brian and Ellen’s romantic escape was interrupted as the 1715 Jacobite Rising began, thrusting the clans into war. As Season Two unfolds, the two young couples will be tested and separated by forces beyond their control, as every clan chooses a side in the rebellion.

In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater and Roy, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

The final season of the flagship series Outlander is currently airing, with new episodes debuting every Friday only on STARZ. The series finale will air Friday, May 15.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as the showrunner for both “Outlander” and “Outlander: Blood of my Blood.” Roberts, alongside Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Michael Wilson, Jim Kohlberg and Luke Parker Bowles serve as executive producers. “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“Outlander: Blood of my Blood” builds upon the world of the long-running hit series “Outlander,” based on Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.

Photo Credit: STARZ