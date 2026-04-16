Video: David Tennant, Alex Hassell, & More Are Back in Full Trailer for RIVALS Season 2

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The full trailer is here for Season 2 of Rivals, the hit Hulu series featuring the return of David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams and Bella Maclean. Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett join the series as guest stars.

The second season continues the adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s novel, Rivals, once again diving headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1980s England.

It will debut in two six-episode batches, the first on May 15 with a three-episode premiere and the second later in the year. The show is available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and internationally on Disney+.

In Season 2, the battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece by piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power.

Amidst the hedonistic glamour of 80s excess, the personal lives of the Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos. Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences.

The series stars David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara, Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara and Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson, Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn, Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton, Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O’Hara, Lara Peake as Daysee Butler and Bryony Hannah as Dierdre Kilpatrick.

This season also sees the addition of new guest stars, Hayley Atwell as Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black’s ex-wife and mother of his two children, and Rupert Everett as her husband, Malise Gordon, Campbell-Black’s former show-jumping coach and mentor. Further names joining the ensemble include Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt, and Jonny Weldon.

Rivals, made by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Elliot Hegarty, Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade, “Rivals” author Dame Jilly Cooper, and for Disney+, Jonny Richards. Eliza Mellor returns as Series Producer. It is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Laura Wade, Sophie Goodhart, Sam Hoare, Mimi Hare, Clare Naylor, Sorcha Kurien-Walsh and Dare Aiyegbayo, directed by Elliot Hegarty, Jamie J Johnson and Dee Koppang O’Leary. “Rivals” is based on the novel of the same name, part of Cooper’s bestselling Rutshire Chronicles. The series was commissioned by VP Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA, Lee Mason.