Video: Watch a New Featurette for THE SHEEP DETECTIVES with Hugh Jackman

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The game is afoot is a new first look at The Sheep Detectives, the comedic mystery film starring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman. In a newly released featurette, the filmmakers and starry cast speak about the unique project.

Jackman plays George in the film, a shepherd who reads murder mysteries to his flock of sheep every night, before becoming part of one himself. "I was 25 pages into The Sheep Detectives, and I texted my agent saying, 'I'm doing this,'" the actor recalls.

After an incident occurs on the farm, the movie follows the sheep as they realize they must become detectives themselves. Soon, they put their crime-solving skills to THE TEST by following clues and investigating human suspects.

The comedy film features a packed lineup of live-action and voice actors, including Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Hong Chau and Molly Gordon. THE VOICE cast features Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony winner Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Olivier Award winner Patrick Stewart, Brett Goldstein, Bella Ramsey, and Rhys Darby.

Directed by Kyle Balda, from a screenplay by Craig Mazin, The Sheep Detectives is based on the novel "Three Bags Full" by Leonie Swann. It is produced by Lindsay Doran, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner with Sarah-Jane Wright, Amelia Granger, Aditya Sood, Tyson Hesse, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Tim Wellspring as executive producers. The movie will arrive in theaters on May 8, 2026 from MGM.