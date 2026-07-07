Video: AVATAR AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER Debuts Official Trailer

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The official trailer has been released for Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, the new film from the world of the beloved animated series. It will premiere globally on Paramount+ on Saturday, July 25.

The movie sees Avatar Aang, the world's last Airbender, learn of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.

The new original film stars Eric Nam (“Aang”), Dave Bautista (“Tagah”), Jessica Matten (“Katara”), Román Zaragoza (“Sokka”), Steven Yeun (“Zuko”) and Dionne Quan (“Toph”), alongside Freida Pinto, Ke Huy Quan, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ronny Chieng, and Ken Jeong. Dee Bradley Baker reprises his roles as Aang’s beloved pets, Appa and Momo.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was directed by Lauren Montgomery and co-directed by Steve Ahn and William Mata. Producers include Latifa Ouaou, Maryann Garger, Bryan Konietzko, and Michael Dante DiMartino. The screenplay was written by Tim Hedrick and Christopher Yost, with the story by Bryan Konietzko, Michael Dante DiMartino, Tim Hedrick and Kenneth Lin.

Take a look below at Avatar events coming to San Diego Comic-Con International this month.

Comic-Con Events

Thursday, July 23 | 1:00-2:00pm, Hall H | Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender

The ultimate return to the Four Nations arrives in Hall H! Join THE VOICE actors and creative team behind Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender for an in-depth conversation about the making of the upcoming Paramount+ film, and what’s next in the Avatar universe. Expect exclusive sneak peeks and unforgettable insights into Aang's next epic journey.

Friday, July 24 | 7:00-9:20pm, Ballroom 20 | Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender - Fan Screening

Enjoy an exclusive screening of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender before it premieres on Paramount+. In this new story in the Avatar universe, journey alongside Aang and his friends as they race against time to secure an ancient power before it falls into the wrong hands, threatening to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.

Wednesday July 22 - Sunday, July 26 | Booth #3529

Avatar fans can also visit the Press Play Arcade, Paramount+’s official booth on the convention floor. The booth will feature an array of arcade-style games themed to select Paramount+ Originals, including an Avatar “Cabbage Cart Madness” game. A Comic-Con® International badge is required for entry. Booth #3529.

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