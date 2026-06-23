Victor and Benji's First Kiss Clip From LOVE, VICTOR Streaming on Hulu

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Hulu posted a clip from LOVE, VICTOR to its YouTube channel capturing the first kiss between Victor and Benji, two central characters in the series. The footage shows the moment unfolding during a school trip, a turning point in the relationship between the two characters.

LOVE, VICTOR is a Hulu original series that follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School navigating questions about his identity, his family, and his place in the world. Michael Cimino plays Victor and George Sear plays Benji in the series.

The series is currently streaming on Hulu. The clip is part of the platform's ongoing promotional content for the show, highlighting key scenes from across its run.

Hulu has posted a number of scene-specific clips to its YouTube channel in recent weeks, including footage from TELL ME LIES, which similarly centered on a pivotal moment between two characters.

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