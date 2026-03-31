THE PITT Season 2 Finale Will Screen in Select Theaters Nationwide for Healthcare Workers

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In honor of healthcare professionals across the country, the hit HBO series The Pitt is partnering with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to host a nationwide series of free advance fan screenings for the Season 2 finale.

The program invites healthcare workers to come together for special communal viewing experiences celebrating their steadfast dedication to their communities. Any and all healthcare professionals, active or retired, are encouraged to reserve their seat with the purchase of a $10 food and beverage voucher. In addition, all attendees will receive special themed giveaways.

Screenings will take place on Monday, April 13 at select Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide. Tickets are now available. For screening locations and reservations, visit here

Participating locations are New York City, NY (Brooklyn), Boston, MA (Seaport), Raleigh, NC (Raleigh), Naples, FL (Naples), Dallas, TX (Cedars), Austin, TX (Mueller), Denver, CO (Westminster), San Francisco, CA (Mountain View), Twin Cities, MN (Woodbury) and Los Angeles, CA (DTLA).

Season 2 of The Pitt streams Thursdays, 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO Max. Watch a preview from the forthcoming thirteenth episode here. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

The acclaimed series examines the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

The Season 2 cast includes Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi).

The first season, which premiered in January 2025, received 13 Emmy nominations and five wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, first-time Emmy wins for Noah Wyle (Lead Actor), Katherine LaNasa (Supporting Actress), and Shawn Hatosy (Guest Actor), and Outstanding Casting. It has also garnered two Golden Globe Award nominations, with Noah Wyle taking home the award for his performance.

The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill created The Pitt and executive produces the series alongside Emmy winner John Wells, Noah Wyle, JWP’s Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich.

Photo Credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max