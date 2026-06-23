THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Forrester Prepares for Couture as Rivalry With Logan Intensifies

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Footage from THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, the CBS daytime drama, captures the Forrester Creations team in the midst of preparations for Eric's newest couture collection, with scenes moving from the design room through fitting sessions as the full staff aligns around bringing his vision to the runway. The clip frames the collection as both a creative milestone and a strategic response to outside pressure, with Logan's emergence as a rival adding urgency to what might otherwise be a celebratory moment for the house.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is a CBS daytime drama that has followed the intertwined lives of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families across decades of romantic entanglements, corporate rivalries, and shifting alliances centered on the Los Angeles fashion world. The series airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

The couture storyline builds on tensions that have been developing across recent episodes, with the Logan family's independent fashion ambitions putting increasing pressure on Forrester Creations. As previously covered on BroadwayWorld, Hope has been quietly working as the hidden designer behind a Logan-connected venture outside Forrester, a secret that has already begun reshaping family dynamics.

Eric's collection, as shown in the clip, carries weight beyond fashion for those inside Forrester, representing a chance to reassert the family's standing and answer the competition directly on its own terms.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...