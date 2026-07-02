THE BEAR Season 5 Clip: Carmy and Marcus Discuss the Limits of Fear

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A new scene from Season 5, Episode 4 of THE BEAR finds Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, and Marcus, played by Lionel Boyce, in a candid conversation about fear, framing it not as a barrier but as something that can be confronted and learned from. FX posted the clip as the show's final season continues streaming on Hulu.

THE BEAR is a culinary drama set in a Chicago restaurant, following a tight-knit team navigating the pressures of the industry, personal relationships, and the pursuit of excellence in the kitchen. The fifth season picks up the morning after Sydney, Richie, and Sugar discover that Carmy has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant in their hands. With no money, the threat of a sale, and mounting obstacles, the team works toward one last service.

The exchange between Carmy and Marcus adds another layer to one of the season's central threads, as characters reckon with the consequences of Carmy's departure and what it means for the future of the restaurant. The season frames its conclusion around the idea that what makes a restaurant work may have less to do with the food than with the people behind it.

BroadwayWorld previously covered another scene from the same episode, in which Carmy turns to Richie to question whether leaving was the right call.