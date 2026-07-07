TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY Returning to Theaters This Summer

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James Cameron’s Oscar-winning sci-fi film TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY is set to return to cinemas in 4K, REALD 3D and premium formats this summer, from STUDIOCANAL, Fathom Entertainment and Rialto Pictures.

To mark its 35th anniversary, T2 will open in U.S. theaters on August 28 through September 2, 2026 and a range of late August/early September premiere dates worldwide. See below for dates. Originally released in 1991, the movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, and Robert Patrick, and earned four Academy Awards.

“T2 was made for theaters, and our lovingly-prepared 3D version, coming back to the big screen, is the absolute best way to see the film," says director James Cameron. "I believe it's safe to do spoilers after 35 years, so SPOILER ALERT: the good guys win against the AI superintelligence! And maybe that’s a message of hope we all could use this summer.”

Tickets in the United States for Terminator 2: Judgment Day 35th Anniversary will be available online on July 17 and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information and to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale, please visit Fathom Entertainment.

Worldwide Release Dates Calendar - Terminator 2: Judgment Day 35th Anniversary

27 August 2026: Germany, Latam, Czech Republic

28 August 2026: US, Italy, Poland

29 August 2026: Judgment Day

2 September 2026: France

3 September 2026: Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary

4 September 2026: UK

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