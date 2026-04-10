SUPERMAN Star Sarah Douglas Joins Season Two of Animated Series THE SWINES

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarah Douglas, best known for her role as Ursa in Superman and Superman II, has joined THE VOICE cast of the animated comedy series The Swines, created by writer/director Stewart St John.

Douglas will appear in a multi-episode arc beginning with the Season Two premiere, voicing a heightened animated version of herself known as Sarah Piglas. Season Two premieres Friday, April 24 on YouTube from Wonkybot Entertainment.

"I've been an enormous fan of the unbelievably talented Sarah Douglas since childhood," said St John. "We're beyond thrilled to have someone with her pedigree and remarkable range - from commanding dramatic roles to a wonderfully sharp comedic instinct - join us on the show."

Douglas first came to be known for her performance as the Kryptonian super-villain Ursa, opposite Christopher Reeve and Terence Stamp, before delivering turns as Queen Taramis in Conan the Destroyer and Pamela Lynch on Falcon Crest. More recently, she appeared in Netflix's A Christmas Prince film franchise.

The Swines is set in a fully realized pig-centric world where everything, including names, places, traditions, and social hierarchies, is reimagined through swine-based logic and language.

Season One introduced audiences to ex-Swine Corps veteran Jack Swinefill, his free-spirited wife June, and their grown children, including estranged Hollywood son Sebastian St. Piggleton, who returns to his hometown to claim ten thousand acres of land left to him by his Grandmother Hamm.

The Swines premiered on YouTube with a hybrid release model combining traditional episodic storytelling with a serialized narrative told through daily YouTube Shorts. Full episodes air in 16:9 format every other Friday at 5 PM Pacific.