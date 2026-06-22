Renate Reinsve's Nora Flees the Stage in New SENTIMENTAL VALUE Clip on Hulu

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A new clip from SENTIMENTAL VALUE, now streaming on Hulu, captures a tense moment in which Nora, played by Renate Reinsve, finds herself unable to go through with her performance and flees the stage. The footage was posted to Hulu's YouTube channel as part of the platform's promotional content for the film.

SENTIMENTAL VALUE is a film currently available to stream on Hulu. The clip centers on Nora's struggle with the pressures of performing, a thread that appears central to the character's arc in the story. The scene offers a glimpse into the emotional stakes of the film, with Reinsve's character caught between the demands of the stage and her own hesitation.

Hulu has posted a number of character-focused clips in recent weeks for titles across its streaming library, including scenes from TELL ME LIES and footage tied to NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK.

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