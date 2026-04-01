Photos: Emma Myers Returns in A GOOD GIRL’S GUIDE TO MURDER Season 2 First Look

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pippa Fitz-Amboi is back on the case! A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, the Netflix series led by Emma Myers, will return to the streamer on May 27th with Season 2. The series also features the return of cast members Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks, Henry Ashton, and more. Check out our first look at the new season in the photos below.

Season 2 picks up with Pip (Myers) after solving the Andie Bell case. She is determined to fix the fallout and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ (Ashton) trial approaches, Connor’s (Jude Morgan-Collie) brother Jamie (Eden H Davies) suddenly disappears, and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him.

Based on Holly Jackson’s Good Girl, Bad Blood, season two will be adapted for the screen by Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan. Yali Topol Margalith and Freddie England also appear in the six-episode second season.

The series is produced by Moonage Pictures for BBC iPlayer and BBC Three in co-production with Netflix and ZDFneo. Executive producers include Matthew Read, Simon Crawford Collins and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures; Lucy Richer, Danielle Scott-Haughton and Katherine Bond for the BBC; alongside Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan.

Photo Credit: Netflix



Henry Ashton



Henry Ashton and Emma Myers

Emma Myers

Emma Myers and Zain Iqbal

Emma Myers

Emma Myers

Yali Topol Margalith, Jude Morgan-Collie, Freddie England, Asha Banks, Emma Myers, and Zain Iqbal

Emma Myers

Zain Iqbal and Emma Myers

Emma Myers

Emma Myers, Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margalith, and Jude Morgan-Collie

Emma Myers and Henry Ashton