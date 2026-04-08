Olivia Rodrigo to Make SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Hosting Debut in May

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Olivia Rodrigo will do double duty as “Saturday Night Live” host and musical guest on May 2, marking her hosting debut and third time as musical guest. The Grammy Award winner’s new album, “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” will drop June 12.

Matt Damon will host SNL for the third time on May 9. The Academy Award winner next stars in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” in theaters July 17. During the show, Noah Kahan will perform as musical guest for the second time. His highly anticipated fourth album, “The Great Divide,” will be released April 24.

The 51st season finale, taking place on May 16, will be hosted by Will Ferrell, marking his sixth time as host. The Emmy Award-winner executive produces and stars in the new comedy series “The Hawk,” premiering this summer on Netflix.

During the show, Paul McCartney will take the stage as musical guest for the fifth time. The musician’s new album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” is set for release on May 29.

New episodes of SNL continue this Saturday, April 11, with host Colman Domingo and musical guest Anitta. In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), SNL streams live on Peacock. The show is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Rodrigo's new release marks her third album, and follows 2023's Guts. The album is available to pre-save now here. Physical copies, including vinyls and cassettes, can be ordered on her website. Her debut album, Sour, was released in 2021, following success on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Guts debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2023.

Photo Credit: Nick Walker