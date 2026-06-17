Nikki Glaser Joins Voice Cast of Animated Fairy Tale STEPS

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Nikki Glaser is stepping into an animated fairy tale. The award-winning comedian and actress has joined the voice cast of Steps, Netflix's new animated reimagining of Cinderella.

Glaser will play Priscilla, described as "a villainous schemer who will stop at nothing to control everyone around her." Check out an image of her character below.

"It was a cathartic joy to voice the character of Priscilla - the jealous, try-hard, wannabe Princess, who's fueled by deep-seated insecurities of unlovability and inadequacy," said Glaser. "This role was quite a stretch for me because these are all characteristics that I do not at all relate to as a woman who has spent two decades clawing my way through show business."

Glaser joins a cast that also includes Tony winner Bette Midler, Tony nominee Stephanie Hsu, Amanda Seyfried, and Ali Wong. Steps will be released on Netflix later this year and is the first film to be fully produced in-house within Netflix Animation Studios.

Rather than focusing on the original heroine, the movie tells the story of Cinderella's "evil" stepsisters. Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith (Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother’s (Midler) magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne.

Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.

The movie is directed by Alyce Tzue (Student Academy Awards gold medal winner) and John Ripa (co-director on Raya and the Last Dragon). The story is by Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Dana Schwartz, Felicia Ho, Riki Lindhome, and Kate Micucci with Tramer, Madejski, Schwartz, and Ho, penning the screenplay with Jen Chuck. Producers include Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing. Poehler and Lessing produce for Paper Kite Productions.

Nikki Glaser was named “Comedian of the Year” by The New York Times in 2024, and was included on the Time100: The Most Influential People of 2025 list. Her HBO special “Someday You’ll Die,” earned Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations and a WGA win. She recently made her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” and continues to tour internationally.

Photo Credit: Netflix

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