NTV Houston Announces the Launch of News Channel

NTV Houston, a news station dedicated to covering breaking news stories out of India, Pakistan, and South Asia, is proud to announce their official company launch in Houston, Texas. NTV Houston is a news station designed to keep the South Asian population living in the United States updated with the latest Indian and Pakistani news. Since many people with ties to South Asia live in Houston and the surrounding area, this channel serves a vital need for people in the region.

As NTV Houston's Director of Programming and Events Arif Memon says, "This unique channel not only presents entertainment in the form of films, songs, and breaking news, but also has programs such as Talking with Stars, which has been produced by the NTV Houston team in India." Between the locally-produced news programming and the programs coming out of South Asia itself, NTV Houston can keep you up to date on all the latest world news. Whether you need to stay up to date on the latest cricket matches, Bollywood gossip, political news, or local events, NTV Houston has the programming for you.

The South Asian population in one of Houston's fastest growing groups, expanding by 5.7 percent. Known as one of the most diverse metropolitan areas in the country, Houston has long foreshadowed demographic shifts nationwide. NTV Houston provides this community with both locally-produced news and entertainment programming as well as international productions made by the channel in India, Pakistan, Dubai, and Toronto.

Many of the programs highlighted by NTV Houston are locally produced in their studios located on Murphy Road in Houston. Among these programs are four local news bulletins, which features Sophia Jamal and Usman Khalid reporting on current world news in our language. The show Bollywood Masti Time presented by Asma Jilani is also produced locally at the studios on Murphy Road.

NTV Houston has also recently started work on newer programming for their Indian and Pakistani viewers. Among these new programs is an astrology show called Astro Guru with astrologer Pandit Mohit Kapil Sharma. NTV Houston has also lined up Desi Videsi Swaad, which features information on local restaurants, interviews with doctors, immigration information, travel programming, and much more! In order to expand their current programming, NTV Houston is currently building a new 20,000 square-foot studio, which will be the first of its kind for a South-Asian news channel based in the United States.

To learn more about advertising and programming on NTV Houston, visit https://www.ntvhouston.com/ .





