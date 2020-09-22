Meet the 11 New Teams Who Will Race Around the World on THE AMAZING RACE

The race kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 14!

Meet the 11 new teams who will begin their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 32nd edition of THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The globe-trotting teams begin their adventure, which filmed prior to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, from the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and travel to their first destination, Trinidad and Tobago. Along the route, teams will travel to France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and more. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.

"Elise and I created THE AMAZING RACE 20 years ago as a way to bring the expansive beauty of the world into audiences' living rooms in an exciting way," said Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer. "This year has been a challenge for everyone, and we hope this season, during which RACE will reach the remarkable milestone of one million miles traveled around the world, helps satisfy viewers' wanderlust. We look forward to when we can all travel again!"

Following are the teams competing on the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE:

DeAngelo Williams (36) and Gary Barnidge (34) Former NFL stars from Charlotte, N.C. and Middleburg, Fla.

Eswar (24) and Aparna Dhinakaran (26) Siblings from Fremont and Berkeley, Calif.

Jerry (61) and Frank (25) Eaves Father and son from Louisville, Ky.

Kaylynn (30) and Haley Williams (31) Sisters from Bluffton, S.C.

Chee Lee (38) and Hung Nguyen (39) Married parents from Houston, Texas

Kellie Wells-Brinkley (37) and LaVonne Idlette (34) Olympic hurdlers from Richmond, Va. and Hampton, Va.

Leo Brown (31) and Alana Folsom (29) Dating from Somerville, Mass.

Michelle (34) and Victoria Newland (33) Sisters from Lafayette, La.

Nathan Worthington (39) and Cody Buell (33) Best friends from Dayton, Tenn. and Paint Lick, Ky.

Riley (31) and Maddison McKibbin (29) Pro volleyball players from Honolulu, Hawaii

Will Jardell (30) and James Wallington (31) Dating from Nederland, Texas and Grand Rapids, Mich.

THE AMAZING RACE sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each Team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each Team competes in a series of challenges - some mental and some physical - and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri and Mark Vertullo are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Earthview Inc. in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.

