Mariska Hargitay Set as Host of 78th Emmy Awards on NBC

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Fresh off making her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, Emmy Award-winning actor, director, producer and television icon Mariska Hargitay has been tapped as host of the 78th Emmy Awards. The ceremony is set for Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE, airing live coast-to-coast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

“Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It’s my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards — in the 100th birthday year of my beloved NBC — and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers,” said Hargitay. “Whether it’s an actor or a director, a costumer or a sound designer, we are all so privileged to take part in creating television that unites us. Regardless of how, where or when we watch, we are together in our laughter, our tears, our love of stories — and our delighted anticipation to see what happens next.”

“Mariska has earned her place among television’s icons,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events & Specials, NBC & Peacock. “Few performers have left the kind of mark on television that Mariska has. For 27 seasons, she has brought strength, compassion and humanity to one of the most beloved characters on TV. As NBC celebrates 100 years of unforgettable storytelling, we can’t think of anyone more fitting to help celebrate the incredible legacy of television.”

Nominations for the 78th Emmy Awards will be announced by the Television Academy on Wednesday, July 8, streaming live at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on Emmys.com. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with ceremonies produced by Bob Bain Productions in association with the Television Academy, will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 6. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment will serve as executive producers of the telecast.

Hargitay stars as Capt. Olivia Benson on NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” the longest-running primetime live-action drama in television history. For her role, Hargitay has been recognized with an Emmy Award, with an additional eight nominations, and a Golden Globe. In addition to starring in the series, Hargitay serves as an executive producer and director, championing the groundbreaking franchise as it enters its 28th season this fall on NBC where it will surpass a historic 600 episodes.

In 2019, the Hargitay-produced film “I Am Evidence” went on to win the Emmy for Best Documentary. Most recently, Hargitay directed the powerful and personal “My Mom Jayne,” a documentary exploring the life and legacy of her mother, Hollywood legend Jayne Mansfield. After an extended run, this past weekend, Hargitay concluded her Broadway debut in the interactive solo play “Every Brilliant Thing” at the Hudson Theatre. She shares three children with husband Peter Hermann and is the founder of nonprofit organization Joyful Heart Foundation, inspired by her role on “SVU,” to support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse on their path to justice and healing.

Photo Credit: Adir Abergel

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...