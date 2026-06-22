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Katie Maloney and Matt Rogers Preview HOUSE OF STASSI in New Hulu Clip

The conversation is part of Hulu's GET REAL talk format, available on the platform's YouTube channel.

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A new episode of Hulu's GET REAL talk format features reality star Katie Maloney and Matt Rogers joining guest host Amanda Hirsch for a preview of HOUSE OF STASSI, an upcoming Hulu original series. The segment, posted to Hulu's YouTube channel, includes a never-before-seen clip from the show.

HOUSE OF STASSI is an upcoming original series on Hulu. Details about the show's writers, creators, and full cast have not been confirmed in available materials.

The preview is part of Hulu's ongoing GET REAL programming, which pairs talent with hosts for conversational looks at the platform's upcoming and current content. Maloney, Rogers, and Hirsch walk through what viewers can expect from the series ahead of its release.

BroadwayWorld previously covered an earlier clip featuring Maloney and Rogers previewing HOUSE OF STASSI, also posted as part of the GET REAL format on Hulu's YouTube channel.





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