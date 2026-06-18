Katie Maloney and Matt Rogers Preview HOUSE OF STASSI in New Hulu Clip

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A never-before-seen clip from HOUSE OF STASSI, an upcoming Hulu series, surfaced this week as part of a new episode of Hulu's GET REAL talk format. Reality star Katie Maloney and Las Culturistas' Matt Rogers sat down with guest host Amanda Hirsch for an exclusive first look at the series, with the conversation posted to Hulu's YouTube channel.

HOUSE OF STASSI is an upcoming Hulu original series. Beyond the preview clip shared in the GET REAL segment, specific details about the show's format, creative team, and full cast have not yet been confirmed by Hulu through official channels.

The GET REAL segment extended beyond the preview, with Maloney, Rogers, and Hirsch discussing relationships, beta blockers, and their respective favorite reality television programs. Hirsch, who has appeared as a guest host across several recent GET REAL episodes, previously joined Grace Ann Nader and Tinx for a conversation about LOVE THY NADER on the same platform.

GET REAL is Hulu's pop-culture talk format built around commentary on the streaming service's reality programming. Additional episodes of the series, including a recent installment featuring discussion of VANDERPUMP VILLA, are currently available on Hulu's YouTube channel.

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