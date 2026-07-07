Jimmy Donaldson, Mindy Kaling, & More Confirmed as Guest Sharks for SHARK TANK Season 18

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“Shark Tank” is returning this fall, with a new all-star lineup of guest Sharks. The show features the Sharks — tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons — as they invest in America’s best businesses and products.

This season’s lineup of guests includes, Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast), creator of the YouTube channel MrBeast and founder of Beast Industries, and Jeffrey Housenbold, chief executive officer of Beast Industries, award-winning writer, producer, director, actor and author Mindy Kaling, founder of the Justin J. Watt Foundation and former NFL defensive lineman J.J. Watt, producers and entrepreneurs Erin Foster and Sara Foster, and Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur, investor, Dragon on “Dragons’ Den” (the U.K. version of “Shark Tank”) and host of “The Diary of a CEO,” the second-largest podcast in the world.

Additionally, Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams have been elevated to permanent Sharks, joining Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky and Kevin O’Leary.

Season 18 of “Shark Tank” will air Wednesdays this fall on ABC and stream on Hulu. The premiere date will be announced at a later date. “Shark Tank” is produced by MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The Sharks are real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; prolific inventor and entrepreneur, acclaimed brand builder and humanitarian Lori Greiner; cybersecurity technology innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion and branding expert Daymond John; social entrepreneur, investor and civic leader Daniel Lubetzky; venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary; philanthropist, bestselling author, and executive chairwoman and chief visionary officer of the eponymous lifestyle brand Kendra Scott; and venture capitalist and chief investment officer of Harbinger Sports Partners Rashaun Williams.

In Shark Tank, the Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires. Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Holly Jacobs, Max Swedlow, Brandon Wallace, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Barry Poznick and Phil Gurin are the executive producers. “Shark Tank” is based on the Japanese “Dragons’ Den” format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The show is the recipient of five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program,

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast Photo Credit: Beast Industries; Mindy Kaling Photo Credit: Ari Michelson