Ice Cube Reuniting with Nia Long for Third Installment of ARE THEY GONE YET?

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Are They Gone Yet?, the third installment in the Are We There Yet? franchise, is in early development at Skydance Sports. The project reunites Ice Cube and Nia Long, who will reprise their roles as Nick Persons and Nick’s love interest, Suzanne Kingston, respectively.

In the forthcoming film, a description teases that "Nick faces his biggest challenge yet... grandkids." Originally created by Todd Garner for his Broken Road film production company, this marks a major franchise acquisition for the division of Paramount Skydance.

"We built something special with this franchise. Audiences grew up with Nick Persons, and now Nick's got grandkids. Time flies. Partnering with Skydance to bring this story to a new generation is exactly the kind of move CubeVision was built for, and I am excited for the new partnership," states Ice Cube.

The new film is produced by Broken Road and CubeVision, with producers Ice Cube, Todd Garner and Jeff Kwatinetz, and is being written by Chris Hazzard & Mike Fontana. Executive producers are Ben Hurwitz and Lauren Gennawey. Additional casting, production details, and release information will be announced at a later date.

In the "Are We There Yet” franchise, Nick (Ice Cube) must adjust his bachelor life when he starts a relationship with Suzanne (Nia Long), who has two children of her own. The original 2005 film, distributed by Sony Pictures and produced by CubeVision and REVOLUTION Studios, opened at #1 at the domestic box office and went on to gross $97.9 million worldwide against a production budget of just $20–32 million. Its 2007 sequel, Are We Done Yet?, added $58.3 million more, bringing the two-film theatrical total to more than $156 million worldwide.

The franchise was further extended into television with a sitcom spinoff, Are We There Yet?, which aired on TBS from 2010 to 2013, starring Terry Crews and running for 100 episodes across four seasons.

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