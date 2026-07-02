HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 Mic'd Up Video Goes Behind the Scenes with Director Clare Kilner

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HBO posted a behind-the-scenes video for HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3, offering an on-set perspective on the making of the season's second episode. The clip is part of a mic'd up format, capturing director Clare Kilner at work from the call of action through to cut.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON is an HBO fantasy drama series based on George R.R. Martin's source material, set in the world of Westeros and centered on the Targaryen dynasty. The series serves as a prequel to GAME OF THRONES and airs on HBO Max.

The mic'd up video gives viewers a ground-level look at the directorial process on a large-scale production, with Kilner guiding the episode through its paces on set. The format places the audience inside the working environment of the production rather than offering a conventional promotional featurette.

BroadwayWorld has been following the season's rollout, including a sneak preview for Episode 3 spotlighting Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen, as well as an earlier cast roundtable video posted ahead of the season premiere.